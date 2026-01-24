Sourav retains billiards title, third title for Aarav

BAHADURGARH (HARYANA): Encouraged by his family members to compete at the premier National Championships soon after the passing of his father Manoj Kothari, Sourav Kothari scored an emotional 4-0 win over S Shrikrishna in the final to retain his billiards title here on Saturday. After potting the red to the centre pocket in the fourth frame to signal victory, Sourav looked heavenwards and seemed to gesture ‘this one was for you dad’.

Performed under extreme grief, this success will be considered one of his cherished titles. Sourav’s father, a former IBSF world billiards champion, passed away on January 5, a few days before the start of the premier championships.

Barring a few misses with the tape in sight in the fourth frame of the best-of-seven-frame final, Sourav was the dominant player on the day. Shrikrishna, who played a key role in BPCL winning both the billiards and snooker team titles in the inter-unit PSPB tournament recently, failed to come to the party.