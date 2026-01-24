Suruchi shines in 10m air pistol national T1 final

Suruchi seems to have hit the bulls eye in the trials on Saturday. The World Cup Finals winner Suruchi claimed top honours in women's 10m air pistol at the Karni Shooting Ranges in New Delhi, while in the men's section, Madhya Pradesh’s Jaypal Malviya emerged as the standout performer.

According to NRAI, after finishing second in qualification with 580-20x, Suruchi raised her level in the final to emerge on top, shooting 242.4 to claim first place in the 10m air pistol women Trial 1 final. Chandigarh’s Sainyam, who topped the qualification round with 581-16x, continued her consistent run but had to settle for second place, finishing 2.6 points behind the winner.

Delhi’s Meenu Pathak secured third place with 218.4, backing up her fourth-place qualification score of 577-18x.

Olympian Rahi Sarnobat ended the final in fifth place with 177.1 after qualifying with 579-18x. Olympian Esha Singh, who had qualified seventh with 575-19x, did not start the final.