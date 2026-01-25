Goa gears up for World Legends Pro T20 League

GOA: The city is set to host some fabled cricket stars of yesteryears, as the Legends Pro T20 League (WLPT20L) officially kicks off from Monday. Hosted at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Verna, the league packs ten days of elite T20 action, blending international sporting excellence with the unmistakable spirit of Goa.

The tournament opener features a clash of titans, the Delhi Warriors, captained by the legendary Harbhajan Singh, taking on the Dubai Royals, led by the explosive Shikhar Dhawan, before moving to a double-header format promising twice the fun.