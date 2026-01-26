Billiards: Aanya to take on Afeefa in jr national final

Bahadurgarh (Haryana): Gujarat’s Aanya Patel edged Shruthi L of Tamil Nadu to enter the summit clash of the junior girls’ billiards competition at the National Championships on Monday.
The 19-year-old’s 167-157 verdict helped her set up a meeting with promising Afeefa Thabassam of Tamil Nadu in the title round. Afeefa, the sub-junior champion, stunned last year’s runner-up, Sanvi Shah, 115-62 in the one-hour contest later in the day.
In a match of fluctuating fortunes, Aanya played the big points well to keep the Tamil Nadu cueist at bay in the one-hour semifinal. Shruthi did get a few chances to turn things around, but she failed to make good her chances.
The other semifinal may have bordered on mediocrity, but Afeefa took the chances that came her way to put it past her formidable rival, who had a poor day in the office. The Chennai cueist, who had earlier beaten Leisha Reddy in the quarters, will look to complete a billiards double.
Results: Junior girls: Billiards: Semis: Aanya Patel (Guj) bt Shruthi L (TN) 167-157; Afeefa Thabassam (TN) bt Sanvi Shah (MP) 115-62.
Quarters: Aanya bt Jiya Sehgal (Pun) 127-53; Shruthi bt Mokshita Balasaria (Tel) 232-70; Afeefa bt Leisha Reddy (Tel) 113-72; Sanvi bt Angel Kamboj (Har) 101-77.