Billiards: Aanya to take on Afeefa in jr national final

Bahadurgarh (Haryana): Gujarat’s Aanya Patel edged Shruthi L of Tamil Nadu to enter the summit clash of the junior girls’ billiards competition at the National Championships on Monday.

The 19-year-old’s 167-157 verdict helped her set up a meeting with promising Afeefa Thabassam of Tamil Nadu in the title round. Afeefa, the sub-junior champion, stunned last year’s runner-up, Sanvi Shah, 115-62 in the one-hour contest later in the day.