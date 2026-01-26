Punjab Royals surge to commanding position against Maharashtra

Punjab Royals were dominant in another day of the Pro Wrestling League on Monday. In a fascinating opening half of Match 12, Punjab team took a 4–1 lead against Maharashtra Kesari at the Noida Indoor Stadium. With this being Maharashtra Kesari’s final league-stage fixture and Punjab chasing a crucial win to strengthen their playoff push, the first five bouts saw Punjab combine authority, aggression, and composure to seize control of the tie.

According to PWL, Punjab set the tone in the 53kg women’s category through Meenakshi, who delivered a controlled and disciplined performance against Paris Olympic silver medalist Guzman Lopez Yusneylis. Scoring early takedowns and capitalizing on passivity, Meenakshi denied her opponent any scoring opportunity to secure a 6–0 win. Momentum built further in the 74kg men’s tie as Asian Wrestling Champion Chandermohan overwhelmed Yash with relentless attacks, racing to an 18–0 technical superiority victory.

Maharashtra found a response in the heavyweight category through captain Robert Baran, who relied on experience and mat awareness to defeat Punjab skipper Dinesh Dhankhar 10–1, keeping Kesari in the contest. However, Punjab quickly reasserted control in the 76kg women’s contest, where former U20 and U23 world champion Priya Malik dominated Diksha Malik, scoring decisively before securing a fall inside the first period.

The most competitive contest of the opening half unfolded in the 86kg men’s category. Amit and Sandeep Maan were locked in a tense tactical battle throughout, trading passivity points and takedowns. In a dramatic closing phase, Sandeep edged ahead with a timely takedown and push-out to clinch a narrow 8–7 victory, extending Punjab’s advantage to 4–1 at the halfway mark.

Team Score after five bouts: Maharashtra Kesari 1 – 4 Punjab Royals