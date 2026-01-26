Toofans edge HIL GC to win bronze in 25-26 Hockey India League

BHUBANESWAR: Hyderabad Toofans clinched third place in the Men’s Hero Hockey India League (HIL), defeating HIL GC 4-3 in a high-scoring thriller at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Monday. Amandeep Lakra (30’, 53) bagged a brace with Nilakanta Sharma (24’) and Jacob Anderson (33’) also getting on the scoresheet for the Toofans. Meanwhile, Sam Ward (14’, 52’) scored twice with Kane Russell (55’) also contributing for HIL GC.
Hyderabad Toofans began the game brightly, keeping possession and dictating terms in the early exchanges. With 8 circle entries in the first quarter, they looked the likelier side to find the opening goal with Jacob Anderson having the best opportunity for his side towards the end of the first quarter. However, the Australian couldn’t find the target. Moments later, it was HIL GC that broke the deadlock against the run of play. Daragh Walsh did brilliantly down the left side before setting up Sam Ward (14’), who gave HIL GC the lead.
Despite the setback, the Toofans continued to look the better of the two sides as they looked for the equaliser. They eventually found the equaliser after Zachary Wallace’s cutback fell to Nilakanta Sharma (24’), who managed to beat James Mazarelo with a thunderous tomahawk. Building on the momentum, Amandeep Lakra (30’) gave Hyderabad Toofans a 2-1 lead at the stroke of half time.
HIL GC eventually got back into the game as Tanguy Cosyns’s hopeful pass found its way to Sam Ward (52’), who expertly tapped it past the keeper. Hyderabad Toofans responded instantly from a penalty corner with Amandeep Lakra (53’) once again converting his dragflick to restore the two-goal cushion for his side. HIL GC didn’t throw the towel in yet with Kane Russell (55’) scoring from a penalty corner to give his side a glimmer of hope. However, Hyderabad Toofans held firm at the back to secure a 4-3 win.