Toofans edge HIL GC to win bronze in 25-26 Hockey India League

BHUBANESWAR: Hyderabad Toofans clinched third place in the Men’s Hero Hockey India League (HIL), defeating HIL GC 4-3 in a high-scoring thriller at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Monday. Amandeep Lakra (30’, 53) bagged a brace with Nilakanta Sharma (24’) and Jacob Anderson (33’) also getting on the scoresheet for the Toofans. Meanwhile, Sam Ward (14’, 52’) scored twice with Kane Russell (55’) also contributing for HIL GC.

Hyderabad Toofans began the game brightly, keeping possession and dictating terms in the early exchanges. With 8 circle entries in the first quarter, they looked the likelier side to find the opening goal with Jacob Anderson having the best opportunity for his side towards the end of the first quarter. However, the Australian couldn’t find the target. Moments later, it was HIL GC that broke the deadlock against the run of play. Daragh Walsh did brilliantly down the left side before setting up Sam Ward (14’), who gave HIL GC the lead.