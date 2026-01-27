Delhi Dangal beat Tiigers of Mumbai

In another exciting day, Delhi Dangal Warriors recorded a crucial 6–3 victory over Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals in Match 13 of the Pro Wrestling League 2026. This will keep their semifinals hopes alive as well.

With wins from Turan Bayramov, Anjli, Anastasiya Alpyeeva, Karla Godinez Gonzalez, captain Sujeet Kalkal, and Ronak, Delhi sealed the two match points and moved to four points from four games, placing them fifth on the standings. For Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, wins from Jyoti Sihag, Mukul Dahiya, and a forfeit in the final bout were not enough, as they concluded their PWL 2026 campaign without a single team victory.

The Delhi wrestler Anastasiya was named Player of the Match, while Jyoti Sihag of Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals earned the Fighter of the Match award for her spirited comeback victory later in the tie.

Delhi set the tone in the opening 74kg men’s tie as Turan Bayramov edged a tight tactical contest against Deepak. After conceding an activity point late in Period 1, Bayramov showed superior mat control in the second period, scoring a push-out, an activity point, and sealing the tie with a decisive push-out in the Power Minute. The momentum continued in the 62kg women’s contest, where Anjli delivered an attacking display to defeat Olha Padoshyk 19–10, highlighted by two four-point throws in the Power Minute that stretched Delhi’s early lead.