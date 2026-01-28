Bangladesh 'confirm' participation in Asian shooting championships in Delhi

CHENNAI: DAYS after the Bangladesh cricket team was replaced by Scotland after they refused to travel to India citing security reasons, their shooting team, comprising of two shooters and other support staff, have seemingly confirmed their participation at the Asian Shooting Championships, to be held in Delhi from February 2 to 14.

Two of their shooters — Shaira Arefin and Md Robiul Islam — are set to take part in the individual as well as mixed team in the 10m air rifle category. The two have been given clearance by the ministries concerned and the Indian High Commission in Dhaka has been requested to help them with visa formalities.

This was confirmed by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) as well. Its secretary, Rajiv Bhatia, while speaking with this daily, said that they have sought all clearances from ministries and as of now their counterparts in Bangladesh have confirmed participation. "They have confirmed and are coming for the championships," he said. "We have sought clearance from Ministry of External Affairs, Home and sports ministries. We are in touch with Bangladesh team and players. They have confirmed participation and are coming for sure. As of now there is no change."

Interestingly, the cricket team refused to travel to India days after BCCI directed Kolkata Knight Riders to drop Mustafizur Rahman from the roster. Reports in Bangladesh suggest that the team has got the clearance of the government as well. Refusal to travel might incur the wrath of the international shooting federation (ISSF) as well as the International Olympic Committee (IOC).