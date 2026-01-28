India vs NZ T20I series: Batter short, batters come up 50-run short

VISAKHAPATNAM: FOR a while, there was a deathly silence at the ACA-VDCA Stadium on Wednesday. It was a full house with 22,333 turning up to cheer for India, but there was not much to cheer. Chasing the 216-run target set by New Zealand, the hosts had lost their top three for only 55 runs in 6.4 overs.

Abhishek Sharma was caught at deep point on the very first ball when he charged at Matt Henry, trying to slash him. It is one of the very few areas where Abhishek is prone to get out early, and New Zealand did not waste any time getting the desired result. Suryakumar Yadav was almost caught on the last ball of the same over, but got lucky. That luck, however, did not last long. All Surya could manage was two fours before he offered a return catch to Jacob Duffy, but this time the ball actually carried.

India were 9/2 after two overs, with a silence engulfing the stadium. They knew they were a batter short. It was a choice they made consciously as they replaced the injured Ishan Kishan with Arshdeep Singh. At the toss, the Indian captain said that the batters would just have to take some extra responsibility.

But the skipper himself was back in the pavilion after 12 balls. Enter Rinku Singh. Rinku joined Samson — who was already under pressure to perform — in the middle and immediately took the pressure off the opener. The left-hander sent Zak Foulkes for consecutive sixes, and Samson joined the party. Together, they took India to 53/2 by the end of the powerplay.