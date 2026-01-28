Susaki leads charge as Haryana top league phase

It was Yui Susaki first and later Anirudh Gulia made sure there is no slip up from Haryana Thunders. In their matches against UP Dominators, the two led the team to a 6-3 victory against UP Dominatorsat the Pro Wrestling League 2026. With this win, Haryana Thunders closed the league phase with eight points from five matches and an impressive 29 bout wins, securing the top spot on the table.

Haryana regained the lead in the marquee 53kg women’s bout through captain Yui Susaki. The former Olympic champion capitalised on multiple turn-and-exposure sequences to race to an 8-0 lead, before Antim Panghal became the first wrestler to score points against Susaki in PWL 2026 with a late surge in the opening period. The second period unfolded as a tactical duel, but Susaki’s experience ensured she closed out an 8-3 victory, putting Haryana ahead 3-2.

Haryana made a strong start through narrow, high-pressure victories in the opening two bouts. In the 76kg women’s contest, Kajal Dhochack edged past Mansi Lather in a tightly fought bout that finished 3–3, clinching the decision on last point scored after responding to an early takedown with a crucial second-period takedown and a passivity point. The momentum continued in the 57kg men’s bout, where Ankush Chandram and Rahul Deswal were locked at 4–4 before Ankush’s scoring sequence proved decisive on last point criteria, doubling Haryana’s advantage.

UP Dominators responded emphatically in the 57kg women’s bout through Tapsya Gahlawat. After an even opening exchange, Tapsya took complete control in the Power Minute, scoring two decisive takedowns in Phase 6 to pull away for a commanding 10–3 victory and reduce the deficit. The tie was then levelled in the 65kg men’s category as Vishal Kali Raman produced a spirited comeback against Tumur Ochir Tulga, capitalising on passivity calls, a successful challenge, and a decisive Power Minute takedown followed by a push-out to secure a 9–6 win.