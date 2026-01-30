Haryana Thunders storm their way Pro Wrestling League into final

There is no stopping the Haryana team. The Thunders thundered into the final after beating Punjab Royals 5–4 at the Pro Wrestling League at the Noida Indoor Stadium late on Friday. Entering the contest as table-toppers with four wins and eight points, Haryana absorbed early pressure before turning the tie decisively in the second half, underlining why they have been the most consistent side of the season. Punjab Royals, who finished fourth in the league stage, pushed Haryana all the way in a gripping nine-bout contest.

Parvinder was named Impact Player of the Match for his crucial comeback win that arrested Punjab’s momentum, while Priya Malik earned the Fighter of the Match award for her stunning victory in the women’s 76kg bout. Player of the Match honours went to Iryna Koliadenko, whose emphatic fall in the 62kg contest proved to be the turning point as Haryana booked their place in the final.

Punjab Royals struck first in the 57kg men’s category, where Chirag Chhikara controlled the opening exchanges against Rohit. A decisive takedown in Period 1 gave Chirag the early edge, and despite Rohit drawing a passivity point later, the Punjab wrestler held on for a narrow 2–1 win. Haryana responded immediately in the 74kg men’s category through Parvinder, who staged a strong second-period comeback against Chandermohan. After trailing through activity point and push-outs, Parvinder landed a crucial takedown and a late push-out in the Power Minute to clinch the tie on last-point criteria after an 8–8 tie.