Hope to consistently throw around 87m: Rohit Yadav on CWG, Asiad aspirations

The lineup Rohit will be a part of in Glasgow will be competitive. In addition to Pathirage, multiple Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, Keshorn Walcott and defending Commonwealth Games champion from Pakistan Arshad Nadeem are expected to take part. As he prepares to leave for Poland for AFI’s preparatory camp, he revealed his objectives ahead of the quadrennial event. “Neeraj has won all the medals with below 90-metre throws. So, it's not like he will do it in the 90s. It depends on how the body feels that day. I keep in mind that we will only do what we have done, which is to keep throwing in the 87m range whether I get a medal or not,” he said.

His season best, before his new personal best throw hovered around 82-83 metres. That way, his 87.05m throw in a way has realised his potential. All relaxed and waiting to leave from Patiala for the AFI’s preparatory camp in Poland ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, he spoke on his progression. “In 2022, I did three throws of around 82 metres and five throws of 80m so at that time, the best throw would have come around 85 metres, but it did not happen. I missed out on doing my best in the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games that year. In 2023, I kept throwing at 83 metres. If you keep doing that, then your range comes at 86 metres,” he explained.

He felt an elbow injury in 2023 stopped him from peaking. However, his recovery at Inspire Institute of Sport — a centre he has been associated with since 2019 — helped him slowly get back to the reckoning. “I returned from injury in 2024. I threw 79.31m in the season. In 2025, I scored another personal best of 83.65 meters. So, this year, I was scoring very good throws on the ground. But that did not come out in competitions. So, I am very happy with my 87.05 metre throw. Had that come earlier, it would have been good,” he said.