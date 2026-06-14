Squash: Veteran Joshna secures Asiad spot for record seventh time

Playing matches in this trial event was not the easiest too. For someone who has mostly played a game day, playing twice was something new. “It's always one match a day. And of course the trials, that was the format. And every match, I also found my draw pretty tough.

Everybody I played with was very good. So I knew, coming in, either I play my best squash or I'm not going to make this team. And I think that's what really happened. You know, I became pretty focused. I've been preparing for this for almost a couple of years now. And that's what's been able to produce the game that I do today. It's the focus of all the preparation I've done.” she explained.

With her spot more or less confirmed, Chinappa hopes to take part in the mixed and team event. “I would probably go for the doubles right now. Team and doubles? Yeah, team and doubles.

I probably would like to do that. I think it's up to the girls now to take it forward,” she explained.

Anahat Singh, Veer Chotrani and Abhay Singh have earned their spot in the team by virtue of superior PSA rankings. A few more are expected to qualify on the final day of the trials on Monday.