Squash WC win a big confidence boost for India

CHENNAI: As teen star Anahat Singh scored the winning point against Hong Kong in the World Cup final on Sunday, the team and the crowd at the Express Avenue Mall, here broke into celebrations. While the win itself was historic, the timing could not be more perfect. It gives a massive confidence boost in the lead up to an important 2026 with both Asian Games (in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan) and Commonwealth Games (in Glasgow, Scotland) slated to happen next year.

With squash part of both multi-game events, India will back themselves to do well and go all the way this time. In previous outings in both games, India won bronze medals in singles and doubles events.

Former national coach and present secretary general of the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) Cyrus Poncha felt that the WC win is a right step towards their bigger goals. "Going into the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games (next year) and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, (Wins like in WC) are just little markers to where we are and how we hope to progress. If we have to look at just one year, all four of these players I believe are moving in the right direction,” Poncha said.