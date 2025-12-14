India clinch first Squash World Cup title in front of jubilant home crowd

CHENNAI: “WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!,” it says on the extreme bottom right corner of the glass court installed at the centre of the Atrium in Express Avenue Mall. The team of Joshna Chinappa, Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar have broken India’s hoodoo in the Squash World Cup, whitewashing Hong Kong, China 3-0 in the final on Sunday.

In their third World Cup appearance at home in Chennai, India finally lifted the World Cup title, after disappointments in previous editions.

Joshna Chinappa, who has endured heartbreaks in previous World Cups, finally got her hands on the trophy. The Chennai player wore her usually long smile as she posed with the trophy. “Definitely among my top 5 moments of my career,” a visibly relieved Chinappa told select media after India's win.

For someone who has seen the zenith of squash by being in the top 10, she must be a bundle of nerves while walking to the court for the final. Chinappa, however, said she was more excited than nervous. “I was excited to play today. Playing in front of the crowd where they keep cheering you — we don’t get this often in our careers, so there were a lot of expectations,” she added.

To lift the title on the podium and to hold the trophy with the national anthem being played aloud in the background, it was no surprise that Abhay felt special being part of the winning team. “An unbelievable evening, what more can I say? I am so privileged to be able to do this with some really legendary teammates and what an end to the year and what a week,” he said.

Teen star Anahat put the finishing touches to a dominant display, as she saw off Tomato Ho 7-2,7-2, 7-5.