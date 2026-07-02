Sreejesh questions the value of India's 'foreign chief coach'

Sreejesh, who was in charge of India's junior programme for a couple of years but whose contract wasn't renewed by the federation continued: "My hockey knowledge may be limited, and this is just my opinion," he wrote. (Armchair coaches, you can skip this.) "Don’t tell me that we are trying new players or we are applying new strategy’s. Yes, we won the Asian Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup. Congratulations to the team. But let's be honest: those tournaments are no longer the benchmark for judging where Indian hockey stands globally."

That's largely true. India are so far out in front among the Asian teams continental events are no longer the benchmark. However, for example, India had an easier route to punching their World Cup ticket in 2025 and that's why their main focus was winning the Asia Cup in Bihar in 2025 rather than expend a lot of energy in winning the Pro League in 2024, months before the Olympics.

He also seemingly took a swipe at the salary of the 'foreign chief coach'. "Are we spending €24,286 ( approximately `25 lakh) a month on a foreign chief coach just to dominate Asian competitions? Or are we investing to become a genuine medal contender at the World Cup, Pro League, and Olympics? Being satisfied with regional success while struggling against the world's elite shouldn't be the standard for Indian hockey.Supporting the team doesn't mean staying silent. Real supporters ask tough questions because they want higher standards — not lower expectations."

Fulton has been approached for comment by this daily.