Take cues from Olympiad performance to rise from slump: Anand's advice to Gukesh

CHENNAI: French Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja continues to lead the standings with a half a point advantage over India’s Arjun Erigaisi after round four of the Chennai Grand Masters 2026 on Sunday. World champion D Gukesh tried his best to find a way past GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov with black pieces but ended up settling for a draw after 41 moves.

While the day did not witness any wins, the 500 odd people who were in attendance for the day's play were excited to meet and greet chess great Viswanathan Anand and Gukesh. Anand also made the first move in the match between Arjun Erigaisi and M Pranesh.

The five-time world champion was pleased with the way the tournament was progressing and had words of comfort for Gukesh who is not playing his best chess at the moment. The chess legend wanted Gukesh to take cues from his brilliant Chess Olympiad show and confidently approach the world championship.

“Gukesh must be disappointed with the result (one loss and three draws) but he will play some more games,'' Anand told this daily. After winning the World Championship, there was a period where Gukesh struggled for form. But Anand, who has been in similar situations, believed he could get out and start winning. “Right now, it feels like we are all beating him on the head with this. He has had a bad streak for a while, but he can snap out of it. Hopefully the Olympiad performance inspires him (Individual gold and team gold),'' opined the chess maestro.