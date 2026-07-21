2026 CWG: With more off-the-pool training, Srihari eyes podium finish

CHENNAI: With evolving scientific studies in sports, training has assumed a new dimension. Integrating sports science into traditional training is slowly adding to the longevity of players. At the same time, it is also giving people new meaning of the sport they had avidly pursued over the years. For a swimmer, this is even more critical as the demands of the sport take toll on the body and by the age of 25 or 26 the form starts waning.

Top swimmers know the real struggle starts after they peak, which is in their teens or early 20s. India’s backstroke exponent and one of India’s premier swimmer Srihari Nataraj knows it quite well that at 25 he is not growing younger. As he gears up for his third Commonwealth Games in Glasgow starting from July 23, the swimmer speaks to this daily from venue about his form and the new training method he has adopted to wade through the rigours of the swimming pool. He has cut down his swimming time drastically and is concentrating on other off-the-pool training rituals. In what could be his last Commonwealth Games, he would want to leave a lasting legacy for Indian swimming behind. Last Games, he finished fifth in 50m backstroke and this time he would like to end on a high.

Taking a leaf out of Australia’s sprint swimmer Cameron McEvoy, Srihari is training less inside the pool and more outside it. At gym, he spends more time in strength and conditioning. Discarding his traditional training where he used to spend hours inside the pool, the swimmer says this has made him stronger and faster and has also improved his endurance.

“For the past few years, McEvoy stepped away from the traditional method of swimming and he's only focused on training race specific and short distances and no overtraining, no unnecessary workouts,” says Srihari. “And he only swims thrice a week and he doesn't cross two kilometres a week. Whereas for those following traditional swimming, the warm-up in each session is around one to two kilometres. Focus on one event, on short sprints and power. He has done a lot of research and he has taken inspiration from athletics where you don't see a 100m sprinter running twenty laps or jogging twenty laps at the slow pace around the track.”