2026 CWG: Abroad training in vain as two athletes withdrawn from Commonwealth Games due to doping violations

CHENNAI: A day before the 2026 Commonwealth Games officially began in Glasgow, India suffered a huge setback as two of its athletes were withdrawn from the contingent due to doping violations. Ironically both athletes trained abroad for the event.

While judoka Arun Kumar failed an out-of-competition dope test, weightlifter Dilbag Singh was withdrawn from the squad as India's quota was reduced by one due to anti-doping rule violations (ADRVs).

Weightlifting is one of the brightest medal prospects for the country at the Games but doping suspensions meant India were allowed to field only 12 lifters (seven women and five men) out of total 16 weight categories. The quota was reduced once again on Wednesday due to ADRVs during the qualification period.

Dilbag, who was scheduled to compete in the 94kg weight category and reached Glasgow along with other teammates, was withdrawn from the squad. Interestingly, sources from the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) said Singh was anyway suffering from back injury and didn't train during the 25-day preparatory camp held in Birmingham ahead of the Games. "Dilbag has been suffering from back injury and didn't train in Birmingham so it was decided to withdraw him," said a IWLF source. However, the source didn't lend his views on why the lifter was allowed to stay put in Birmingham when he was not training.

As per the Commonwealth Games qualification pathway, during the period of 01 June 2022–22 July 2026 the maximum number of athlete qualification slots allocated to a Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) (NSF) will be reduced by one (1) if any weightlifting athlete and/or athlete support personnel (regardless of whether such athlete appears, or not, on the IWF Commonwealth Ranking List) from that CGA commits an anti-doping rule violation (‘ADRV’) sanctioned by the International Testing Agency (ITA) on behalf of the IWF or any other Anti-Doping Organisation.

"If there are multiple ADRV’s committed by weightlifting athletes and/or weightlifting athlete support personnel sanctioned during the period of 01 June 2025 – 22 July 2026 the maximum number of athlete qualification slots allocated to a CGA will be reduced by the same number as the number of ADRVs. For the sake of clarity, only those ADRVs committed from 01 June 2025 to 22 July 2026 and conclusively sanctioned in the same period shall be considered for potential reduction in quota under this provision," read the pathway.

As many 10 Indian weightlifters were suspended for doping-related offences as on June 3, 2026 excluding a minor lifter. However, the quota has only been reduced by five including the latest one.