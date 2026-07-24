2026 CWG: Not done yet, swimmer Sajan aims to better himself in Glasgow

CHENNAI: It had been quite an emotional journey for Sajan Prakash after failing to qualify for the Olympics in Paris two years ago. He is the senior member of the swimming team and has trained hard for what could be his last Commonwealth Games.

And even the 32-year-old swimmer knows that the CWG is not easy because of participation of top swimmers from countries like Australia, South Africa, Canada and England. He took a break and mulled on his future. It was last year when he started to make a comeback and it was in March that he managed to qualify during a competition in Singapore.

Keeping oneself motivated, especially when younger swimmers are flourishing is not easy. Sajan, however, finds novel ways to do that. “I motivate myself saying there is unfinished business,” he tells this daily from Glasgow a few days ahead of his competition. “I just want to give my best effort. I think for the Paris Olympics, I trained very hard, but couldn't put my best effort going into the qualification. So, I just wanted to come back.”

For a swimmer, a pool acts as a place where one finds the answer. Sajan, who hails from Kerala, says he found that strength in the pool. “So, I started training again. It was hard to catch up after the break, but I found my strength again,” he says. “I qualified in the Singapore Nationals in March for the Commonwealth Games by a small margin. But I think I can still improve.”

Sajan, now training with former Asian Games medallist Sandeep Sejwal, says they planned for a camp before the Glasgow event in Europe. “We went for a high altitude camp at Sierra Nevada in Spain and then we are here in Glasgow early. I think all these things will help going into the Games.”

There is a saying that in swimming it is hard to make a comeback if one misses training even for a day and Sajan missed months. That has not affected his form so far. “Everything was said before,” he says. “But who said that, why they said that, we don't know. Some famous people who were winning, they said that and they went. But then, everyone needs to understand that when you are on a break, you try to stay healthy, do some other activity and do the conditioning to maintain your athleticism. You need to know what your weakness is and keep working on it.”

Sajan feels training off the pool is also important because while training very hard one might overlook things that they should have focused on. The break apparently helped him to chisel those rough edges. “Because when you get into regular swimming, you are just focussing on those timings, which are very specific. We don't work on our weaknesses when we are training very hard. So, I did some kind of conditioning work by doing some other activities and mobility work during my break. And the rest helped me to recover well.”