FIDE to decide venue for Gukesh v. Sindarov match during Anand's brief stint

What does EU sanctions have to do with FIDE?

Wide-ranging sanctions include a lot of things and it may have prevented Dvorkovich, a former deputy Russian Prime Minister, from flying to countries within the EU, for example. "These sanctions could hinder the stable functioning of FIDE," the statement added. "I have decided to voluntarily suspend the exercise of my powers and duties as FIDE President with immediate effect and for as long as I remain subject to sanctions under the EU and Swiss laws and regulations. In accordance with the FIDE Charter, the duties of the President will be assumed by the FIDE Deputy President, the 15th World Champion, Viswanathan Anand."

How did Anand react?

"I have assumed the responsibilities of the Interim President," he posted on X. "Together with the FIDE Council, the administration and our member federations, my focus will be on ensuring continuity and serving the global chess family."