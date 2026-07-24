FIDE to decide venue for Gukesh v. Sindarov match during Anand's brief stint

AS reported by this daily, Viswanathan Anand has become interim chief of FIDE, the world governing body for chess. It's the first time that an Indian will lead the global body. Here's a brief explainer on what transpired late on Thursday and what happens next.
How was Anand elevated to the top post?
Arkady Dvorkovic, who was president of FIDE, was sanctioned by the European Union on Thursday. It was part of the EU's biggest sanctions package against Russians. Dvorkovich, one of 218 individuals and entities to be named, called it 'unlawful and unfair'. Dvorkovich said that because of the ruling, he would be suspending his activities with FIDE. On X, he said, 'this decision will be immediately challenged' via a statement released by FIDE.
What does EU sanctions have to do with FIDE?
Wide-ranging sanctions include a lot of things and it may have prevented Dvorkovich, a former deputy Russian Prime Minister, from flying to countries within the EU, for example. "These sanctions could hinder the stable functioning of FIDE," the statement added. "I have decided to voluntarily suspend the exercise of my powers and duties as FIDE President with immediate effect and for as long as I remain subject to sanctions under the EU and Swiss laws and regulations. In accordance with the FIDE Charter, the duties of the President will be assumed by the FIDE Deputy President, the 15th World Champion, Viswanathan Anand."
How did Anand react?
"I have assumed the responsibilities of the Interim President," he posted on X. "Together with the FIDE Council, the administration and our member federations, my focus will be on ensuring continuity and serving the global chess family."
Does this mean Anand will for polls?
At the Chennai Grand Masters event this week, Anand said he wouldn't be running because he wanted to spend more time with his family. Does this change things? Within that context, unlikely. However, it's now likely that Dvorkovich, who had announced his intentions for president as a third term with Timur Turlov, may not run. If that happens, Turlov may have to find a new running mate. As it stands, Anand hasn't announced his candidacy, but the last date for nominations is on July 26.
Any big decisions lined up for Anand?
The World Championship host for the match between D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov. FIDE had called for bids but have had to delay at least once already. The formal bidding deadline was May 31 but that date was moved to June 21. Anand, of course, won't be the deciding authority but it adds another layer with an Indian world champion in the title match.
Has any Indian city shown an interest?
Many had expected Chennai to bid, but there hasn't been any bid forthcoming from them. Bengaluru has been doing the rounds for the last two weeks or so but nothing has been confirmed for the time being. Uzbekistan, Sindarov's country of birth, is ruled out because he doesn't want to play in a country with harsh winters.