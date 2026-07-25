LeBron James is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers, saying it will be his 'last decision'

PHILADELPHIA: LeBron James' first final decision was that he would retire. Weeks of deep reflection led him to change his mind, however, with all the familiar options in front of him to extend his career; a third trip with Cleveland, a second stop in Miami, maybe even stay in California for a high-profile union in Golden State.

Nope — to all of those teams.

The blaring headline in bold letters still seemed like a feverish dream to the bulk of a fan base that wasn't even alive the last time the franchise won a title, but it's true:

LeBron James is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The NBA's career scoring leader made the announcement on social media Friday, saying it will be his "last decision" and that it comes after he strongly considered retirement.

"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time," James said.

A four-time NBA champion, James wrote he was "done" when his 23rd NBA season ended and that it was his last with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game," James wrote. "I still truly love this game, and I have more to give."