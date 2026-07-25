Sutirtha prepares to defend historic Asiad bronze

Born in Naihati, situated in the outskirts of Kolkata, Sutirtha’s beginnings as a paddler was not easy. “I grew up in a place where the mindsets of people were conservative with regards to women in sport. However, my parents, especially my mother Neeta supported me in my journey,” she added.

From those long and tiring round-trips from Kolkata to her home, Sutirtha’s mother was the only source of motivation. She remains her rock to this day. “Without her support, I would have never been able to reach here. She used to drop me home and take me to Kolkata. To this day, my mother would travel with me to the tournaments.

"Even when I’m down on form or down with injuries, my mother would give me outside support, while my coach Soumyadeep Roy helps me with all the technicalities,” she said.

As she continues her journey in defending the bronze medal, Sutirtha has all the support on her side. While she may not have Ayhika Mukherjee on her side, the paddler hopes to give it all in Japan later this year.