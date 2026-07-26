Handling expectations better, controlling key moments: How Anahat overcame 'curse' to become jr World Squash Champ

‘Just went with flow’ Father on managing Anahat’s growth

Outside the court, Anahat’s life has entered a new and important phase. Her father Gursharan Singh was lost for words explaining the moment when her daughter got the winning point. “We (parents) were so engrossed in the match. It was all happening. It was like a dream, basically,” he told this daily.

Gursharan, who played youth-level field hockey, said that he and wife Tani Vadehra Singh just went with the flow. “We only wanted her to be involved in sport from the beginning. In fact, what we always used to say that sport is part and parcel of your life. It is not just only studies. It is one of the aspects which one should be always good at. So from day one, she was playing sports so we continued with it. As far as her education is concerned, my wife was more into her taking care of her studies part and I was taking care of her sports part. But it slowly developed from a source of enjoyment to a full-time thing when more tournaments came. So there was no big plan or anything. We just went with the flow,” he explained.

In her fabled career so far, this World title will remain a landmark moment. While it will remain forever a great moment in Gursharan’s life, nothing will top the day when his daughter was called up to the Indian team for the commonwealth games in 2022. "The best thing was when she was called for the trials and she was selected for the Commonwealth Games when she was called for trials at the age of 13 and playing representing India at the age of 14 was something that was phenomenal.

Anahat's debut Asian Games in Hangzhou — where she won bronze in both team and mixed doubles event — is another moment Gursharan will cherish.

"I would always rank those tournaments where you are representing India rather than playing individual events. So I would always say these three are the main achievements according to the Commonwealth Games and then winning medals at the Asian Games and now this one,” he said.