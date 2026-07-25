Squash: Anahat wins World junior individual title, first Indian to do so

CHENNAI: SHE first grabbed attention by winning the coveted Junior British Open in 2019 as a 11-year-old. A few years later, she further etched history, by being the youngest medallist for India at the Commonwealth Games at 14. For a girl so used to creating history as a child, she has now achieved first for an Indian. Winning a gold at the Junior Worlds.

On Saturday afternoon in Ontario, she breezed past her Egyptian opponent Ruqayya Salem in the final. This marks another landmark moment in her rapidly growing career and her ever-growing trophy cabinet.

For Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) secretary general Cyrus Poncha, Anahat’s victory is a culmination of sorts. “I shifted to Chennai in the year 2001. And that's when N Ramachandran (Former World Squash president and visionary of Indian Squash Academy) had said it was his dream to have a world champion in the individuals. We have done it in the doubles, but to do it in the individuals was the one which was pending. It is really a dream come true. A lot of hard work and effort by Anahat, of course, but we've had the entire nation behind her and her successes over the last few years,” Poncha told this daily.