Squash: Anahat wins World junior individual title, first Indian to do so

CHENNAI: SHE first grabbed attention by winning the coveted Junior British Open in 2019 as a 11-year-old. A few years later, she further etched history, by being the youngest medallist for India at the Commonwealth Games at 14. For a girl so used to creating history as a child, she has now achieved first for an Indian. Winning a gold at the Junior Worlds.
On Saturday afternoon in Ontario, she breezed past her Egyptian opponent Ruqayya Salem in the final. This marks another landmark moment in her rapidly growing career and her ever-growing trophy cabinet.
For Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) secretary general Cyrus Poncha, Anahat’s victory is a culmination of sorts. “I shifted to Chennai in the year 2001. And that's when N Ramachandran (Former World Squash president and visionary of Indian Squash Academy) had said it was his dream to have a world champion in the individuals. We have done it in the doubles, but to do it in the individuals was the one which was pending. It is really a dream come true. A lot of hard work and effort by Anahat, of course, but we've had the entire nation behind her and her successes over the last few years,” Poncha told this daily.
The former Indian coach believed that the magnitude of Anahat’s world title can be compared with women compatriots who have succeeded in other sports. “Years ago, we had winners like Saina (Nehwal), PV Sindhu win titles – that is how badminton has changed. Today, we see the Indian women’s team cricket team winning the World Cup. We see so much more happening for women’s cricket right now. So, I believe this could be something big for Indian squash,” he said.
While a lot has been spoken about her rapid growth in the sport, life as a teenager for Anahat may not seem the easiest. “Everything in life revolves around squash for her. Her school – which I believe is the British School in Delhi where she just graduated from — has been absolutely supportive of her, with playing and training,” he said.
“She has been training across the world also and having different training partners, different coaches constantly. And that's something which has really helped her,” Poncha further went on to add.
This day in will forever mark a milestone for Anahat, her family, and Indian squash.
On Friday, she had emulated Joshna Chinappa (2005) by advancing to the final. Less than a day later, she has gone to a place where no Indian had ever been to before. A pathbreaker at 18, this could well be the start of something special.