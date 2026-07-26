Ultimate champions, again: U Mumba defend UTT title

GOA: There was a sense of lost hope when U Mumba went on to lose their first two games in season seven of Ultimate Table Tennis. They had lost key players like PB Abhinandh and Bernadette Szocs from their title-winning 2025 season to Dempo Goa Challengers in the auction before the season.

Cut to Sunday's final, and the team successfully defended their title against a heavily-fancied Goa team, after beating Kolkata Thunder Blades in the semifinals. U Mumba produced a stirring comeback to end Goa's historic unbeaten run with an 8-5 victory at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium.

Trailing 4-2 after the opening two matches, the defending champions responded spectacularly. Captain Manush Shah and Anna Hursey ignited the turnaround with a commanding mixed doubles victory before Manush produced a captain's win against Alvaro Robles. Anusha Kutumbale then held her nerve in a dramatic decider against Syndrela Das to seal the title, handing Goa their first and only defeat of the season. The triumph saw U Mumba draw level with Goa as the competition's most successful franchise, with two titles each.

Speaking on the league’s impact, Mrs Dani said, “For me, the most important objective is to promote the sport and ensure that Indian players benefit the most from initiatives like these. When we launched this league, we said Indian players had to improve and that India had to win an Olympic medal, and that remains our goal. We are getting closer with every passing year."