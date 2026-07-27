2026 CWG: Kushare continues incredible run with CWG silver

CHENNAI: Sarvesh Kushare knows how to use momentum. After that historic sixth place in the Tokyo World Championships, the jumper from Maharashtra has been on a one-way trip towards success. Ending 2025 with a personal best of 2.28m, the jumper went up a notch, to break the national record at the National Inter-State meet with a leap of 2.31m. That leap had more significance because he has come close to breaking the national record but never managed to break it. Previously, it was held by Tejaswin Shankar (2.29m for eight years). Days later, Kushare made his debut in the coveted Diamond League in Monaco, and finished third with a 2.26m mark.

Later on Monday, the 31-year-old marked his incredible run with silver in the men’s high jump final at the Scotstoun Stadium with a 2.25m jump. This marks India’s best finish at this event in the Commonwealth Games. Jamaica’s Romaine Beckford takes home gold as he took lesser attempts to leap past the bar measured at the same height.