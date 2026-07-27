Difficult childhood, abusive marriage to CWG gold: Para athlete Sharmila’s tale

CHENNAI: It seems life has given her a second chance and she has grabbed it firmly. She has shown that there is no age to pursue a dream in sport. Until her second marriage, she was lost enduring stints of domestic abuse with her first husband before leaving the house with her two children. Sharmila Dhankar, a F57 shot-putter, hails from a small village Chautrali in Haryana and was born to a small-time farmer while her mother was visually impaired. She struggled with her life since she was only two as she was afflicted by polio. During the T57 discus throw she finished on top and gave India’s first gold medal in para-athletics and second overall in this edition, with a best throw of 9.81m.

The world was not all glittering for Sharmila. Each step was full of struggles. Just after the second marriage, with her husband egging her on, Sharmila turned her attention to para-athletics at the age of 34. She participated in her first nationals in 2021 and won gold. She was spotted by para-athletics coaches and started to train earnestly. Sport has given her life a new meaning. A relative introduced her to para-sports. She started with shot put before taking up discus throw.