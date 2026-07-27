2026 CWG: Bronze lining for Manipur lifter Bindyarani

CHENNAI: After Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Devi was the most experienced campaigner in the women's weightlifting squad for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Given the fact that she had clinched a silver medal in the 55kg weight category in the previous edition in Birmingham, expectations were high from the Manipur lifter. Competing in the 58kg, the 27-year-old once again managed to finish on the podium but a competitive field meant she finished with a bronze.

"The fight was really tough in the 58kg weight category," Vijay Sharma, India's weightlifting head coach, told this daily from Glasgow. Bindyarani completed all three attempts with ease in the snatch section. She started with a lift of 83kg and followed it up with 85kg in the next attempt. The last attempt was 87kg and she successfully lifted the weight to stay in medal contention.

Rafiatu Folashade Lawan of Nigeria demolished the field as she lifted 95kg in the first snatch attempt and took it beyond her competitors' reach by lifting 100kg and 103kg in the next two attempts. Her effort saw her set Games and Commonwealth records. Canada's Ann Sophie Tascheraeu faltered in her first two attempts but lifted 94kg to finish second after the snatch section.