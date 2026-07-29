2026 CWG: After flight cancellation, luggage of India judokas & support staff goes missing in Glasgow

CHENNAI: After India's boxing contingent, luggage of a few Indian judokas and their support staff were found missing after they landed in Glasgow. The ordeal of the team, however, began much before as the British Airways flight they were supposed to board from New Delhi on Tuesday morning got cancelled leaving the athletes and support staff stranded at the airport for almost six hours.

"The coaches had to intervene because if they had taken a flight later in the day, the players would have been late for other formalities. The players had to take their bib numbers on Wednesday. The weigh-in is scheduled on Thursday followed by a draw. The coaches had to plead with the BA officials and that's how they got an earlier flight," a top Judo Federation of India (JFI) official told this daily

Earlier, the Indian team comprised 14 judokas and four support staff but two of the selected players — Arun Kumar (-73kg) and Tulika Maan (+78kg) — were withdrawn from the team a few days before the departure. While Arun was suspended by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for doping violation, silver-medallist from the 2022 Birmingham CWG Tulika got suspended for whereabouts failure. Besides, a few selected judokas were training in Paris ahead of the Games and were scheduled to join the remaining members of the team in Glasgow.

"Primarily, luggage of judokas arriving from Paris had gone missing. Their luggage was also being carried by their team members, who were reaching Glasgow from India," one of the sources said. The judo competition will begin on Friday with Rohit Majgul (-66kg) and Harsh Singh (-60kg) competing in the men's category while Shraddha Chopade (-52kg), Asmita Dey (-48kg) and Yamini Mourya (-57kg) participating in the women's section.