Asian Games 2026: Harmanpreet to led India, Raj Kumar named in squad

CHENNAI: Olympic medallist Harmanpreet Singh will continue to lead India at the Asian Games to be held in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4. The Hockey India announced the squad on Wednesday and the team has not notable changes apart from mid-fielder Raj Kumar Pal who makes the cut.

India’s most-capped player, veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, will lend vital experience to a squad that will look to defend its gold. Mohith HS and Suraj Karkera make up the goalkeeping unit, while Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit and Yashdeep Siwach form the defensive line.

India, heading into the tournament as the defending champions, have been drawn in Pool A alongside hosts Japan, Korea, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. In the last edition, at Hangzhou in 2023, Harmanpreet-led the team.