2026 CWG: Indian lifter Martina finishes fifth in 86kg weight category

CHENNAI: Indian weightlifter Martina Devi made a spectacular comeback from the brink of elimination only to fall short of a medal in the women's 86kg weight category at the Scottish Event Campus Armadillo in Glasgow on Thursday. She eventually finished fifth with a total lift of 245kg (105kg in snatch and 140kg in clean and jerk).

Emily Campbell finished first with a total lift of 278kg (115 in snatch and 163 in C&J). The total lift by Campbell is a Games record while her best C&J lift is a Commonwealth and Games record. Siti Aqilah Farhana Draman of Malaysia walked away with silver with a total lift of 253 (113+140). Canadian lifter Etta Mae Love finished third with a total lift of 250kg (106kg+144kg).

Having failed to lift 103kg in her first two attempts in the snatch section, the 20-year-old Manipuri lifter was on the verge of elimination. The Indian team think tank then increased the weight to 105kg for her final attempt. It was a bold tactical call but head coach Vijay Sharma knew she has to lift the listed weight to stay in top-5 after the snatch section. Martina lifted the weight much to her and coaches' relief and broke down while going backstage.