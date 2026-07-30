2026 CWG: Late bloomer lifter Tui-Alofa finishes fourth but leaves indelible mark on her Games debut

CHENNAI: Growing up, Tui-Alofa Patolo took up net ball following footsteps of her mother Rita Fatialofa Patolo, a Silver Ferns legend and former world champion. According to media reports, Tui-Alofa went on to represent Auckland age-grade teams and captained Saint Kentigern College's team.

But it all changed when she bought a wedding dress just before the Covid lockdown. Given her choice of a fitted dress for the occasion, Tui-Alofa tried CrossFit training to lose weight and stay active. The high-intensity fitness programme combines weightlifting, cardio and gymnastics but the New Zealander developed a special liking for lifting.

Almost 30 by the time she discovered her love for weightlifting, Tui-Alofa started training to be a professional lifter. Looking at her new-found likeness for the sport, her husband built a homemade gym inside a shipping container at their Northland home.

Five years after taking up the sport, she made her international debut at the Pacific Mini Games+Oceania Senior Championships in June last year. A credible fourth-place finish, wherein she heaved a total of 224kg (104 in snatch and 120 in clean and jerk) in the 86kg weight category, in her maiden international outing must have motivated the lifter further as she set a new Oceania snatch record earlier this year. The 113kg lift in the snatch section by her at the Oceania Senior Championships in April this year was heaviest by a New Zealand woman lifter. Her best lift in the clean and jerk section was 131kg taking the total weight to 244kg, which earned her a silver medal.