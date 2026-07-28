2026 CWG | No pain, no gain: Lifter Harjinder changes medal colour to silver with superlative show

CHENNAI: It’s not easy to be an athlete. They have to toil day in and day out, ignoring pain and nagging injuries as 100 per cent fitness is a myth in the world of sports.

Indian weightlifter Harjinder Kaur will vouch for it as she has been lifting hundreds of kilograms of weight across various competitions despite sprain in her wrists and a nagging back issue. She even consulted an expert early this year and his advice was to rest as much as possible. But that was not an option as the Punjab lifter has to qualify for the 2026 Commonwealth and Asian Games.

“With both CWG and Asiad scheduled, we decided against the advice given by the expert,” Pritpal Singh, Harjinder’s elder brother, told this daily. “The Asian Championships was there in May. She competed in it and won a bronze in the snatch section. It also helped her to book her place in the team for the CWG,” added the brother. The 29-year-old must have endured immense pain and suffered a lot in the lead up to the Glasgow CWG. All those pains and sufferings gave way to ecstasy as she finished second in the women’s 69kg weight category in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Four years ago she won a bronze medal in the 71kg weight category in a dramatic fashion at Birmingham on her CWG debut. She was almost out of the medal contention but her Nigerian opponent, who dominated in the snatch section, failed to complete a single lift in the clean and jerk section and went out of the contest. It brought Harjinder back in the game as she finished with the bronze.