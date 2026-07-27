2026 CWG: Ajaya betters father's Commonwealth Games show by clinching silver

CHENNAI: Weightlifter Valluri Srinivasa Rao had won national championship multiple times and bagged a bronze medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in New Delhi. More importantly, the village he hails from — Kondavelagada in Vizianagaram district — has produced around 20 international and around 40 national weightlifters so far with Rao being the pioneer. It's a staggering figure as the population of the village is around 3,000. So it's natural for his children to follow his footsteps and pursue the sport the father excelled at for years.

Rao, however, had a different plan even as he was coaching numerous aspirants in his village and at his work place — Indian Army. "Pullela Gopichand is a very good friend of mine and he wanted my elder son, Valluri Ajaya Babu, to pursue badminton. 'Send him to my Hyderabad academy', he had told me. But my wife was not interested as she believed her son was too young to be shifted to a faraway place like Hyderabad," Rao told this daily ahead of Ajaya's competition late on Monday night.

The decision meant Ajaya and his younger brother Akhil grew up in the village watching their father and others lifting weights day in and day out. Soon enough, both got hooked on weightlifting and decided to pursue it professionally. Eight years after Rao retired, Ajaya on Monday, bettered his father's show by winning a silver medal in the 79kg weight category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Ajaya's best snatch lift was 149kg while in clean and jerk, he heaved 181kg taking his total to 330kg.