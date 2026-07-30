2026 CWG: Lifter Lovepreet misses out on gold by 1kg, settles for silver

CHENNAI: With two former champions of the Commonwealth Games in fray, task was cut out for Indian weightlifter Lovepreet Singh as the competition began in the men's +110 weight category at the Scottish Event Campus Armadillo, Glasgow on Thursday. Besides, he was the last lifter from the country in the weightlifting competition across weight categories as India had fielded only 11 athletes out of available 16 weight categories due to quota reduction because of anti-doping violations.

At the 2022 Birmingham CWG, Indian lifters had won 10 medals including three gold, as many silver and four bronze. The tally in Glasgow was nowhere near to what they had achieved four years ago. More importantly, they had managed only one gold, which expectedly came through former Olympic medallist and world champion Mirabai Chanu. The onus was on Lovepreet to add yet another yellow metal to India's tally and he did his best until his rival from New Zealand pipped him by just one kilogram to walk away with gold.

Lovepreet, whose father Kirpal Singh is a tailor and grandfather a vegetable vendor, had bagged a bronze medal in the 109kg weight category in the 2022 edition. With all eyes firmly on him, the 28-year-old lifter from Punjab started his campaign confidently by lifting 168kg in his first snatch attempt.

David Andrew Liti from New Zealand, a two-time CWG medallist (silver in 2022 and gold in 2018), was his closest competitor lifting 156kg and 166kg in the first two attempts. Andrew Griffiths from England was also in a touching distance as he heaved 160kg and 165kg in his first two attempts. The Indian, however, surpassed both of them by lifting 173kg in his next attempt and registering his personal best in the snatch section by lifting 176kg. The lift was also the Games record. Liti tried 176kg but failed while Griffiths also couldn't complete his last attempt of 170kg.

Even as the two main competitors were left behind, Sanele Mao of Samoa, a 2018 CWG champion in 105kg weight category, was still in the race and had registered 175kg as his entry weight. Unfortunately, the 41-year-old lifter couldn't complete a single snatch lift to get eliminated from the contest.