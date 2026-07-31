2026 CWG: Neeraj’s return overshadowed by Pathirage’s mammoth effort, bronze for Yash Vir

CHENNAI: It all began at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. A young, long-haired, innocent-looking javelin thrower from India taking Gold Coast by storm. It was him and his javelin against the world. An 86.27m throw, and that was when he left an indelible mark.

Two CWG editions later, Neeraj returned to the men's final late on Friday, seeking another springboard to his career which has seen the highest of highs, and recently, the lowest of lows. With his personal coach Jaiveer Chaudhary back in the sidelines, it marked another full-circle moment. Chaudhary was the same man who gave Neeraj his first javelin and is there for his ward, as he tried to get himself back on track.

And there was no better way for the multiple Olympic medallist to begin. He breached the 85 metre-mark for the first time in 11 months. As soon as he launched the javelin into the evening sky, Neeraj let out a roar, and going by his no-look, he knew that the javelin was going to land beyond 85m. That was enough for him to clinch silver.

But soon after Neeraj threw 85.83m, Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage upped the gear with a mammoth 89.75m throw to take the lead.

But as the cold winds came back into the Scotstoun Stadium, the throwers found it nearly impossible to better their marks. After his big effort, Pathirage could not record a legal attempt, as the winds played spoilsport.