Aadhaar cards, OTPs help WFI detect age-fraud; over 125 wrestlers disqualified

CHENNAI: Aadhaar seems to have become an effective tool for Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to verify age of wrestlers. The federation has disqualified around 125 freestyle men wrestlers a day before the commencement of the 2026 U17 Open Ranking National Tournament in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) on Friday. These wrestlers registered themselves for the tournament but failed the age test during the verification process usually held a day before the competition in a particular style.

"In order to check details like domicile and age certificates, you need to have a one-time password (OTP) which is generated and sent to registered mobile numbers. The good part is it shows all the changes made in sequence which in turn reveals the updated certificates of birth and domicile. This way we can find out when a wrestler has attached his/her new birth certificate and what's the age in the old documents," a WFI official, who is part of the verification process, told this daily.

Interestingly, scores of wrestlers declined to share their respective OTPs with the WFI officials and left the venue without completing the verification process. "The circular clearly said wrestlers not born before 2009 are eligible to participate. On verification using their respective Aadhaar card numbers, we found numerous wrestlers changed their birth year using new birth certificates. Their previous certificates told us the complete story as many of them were born three or four years before the cut-off year of 2009," added the official.

The verification of men Greco-Roman and woman wrestlers will begin a day before the competition starts in their respective styles. "The numbers of disqualified wrestlers will only increase as the tournament progresses," said the official. The competition in Greco-Roman style will be held on Sunday followed by bouts in women wrestling the next day.