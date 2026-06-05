After organising trials, IWLF decides not to send weightlifting team for Youth World C'ships

CHENNAI: Only a few days ago, the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) organised selection trials to pick the national team for the IWF World Youth Championships scheduled in Cali, Colombia from July 5 to 11. Around 20 lifters from the country reached NIS Patiala to compete in the trials spending money out of their pockets and were expecting announcement of the results when it was decided that the national team will not take part in the tournament. The development was later confirmed by IWLF president as well.

The federation felt travel to Colombia will be a trouble for lifters as they have to change flights and instead the Asian Youth and Junior Championships scheduled in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from August 7 to 14 will be a better exposure for these athletes. Coaches, however, differ in their opinions saying if that was the case why the lifters were called for trials in the first place.

The trials were held on May 30 in Patiala. The participants travelled from states like Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to take part in the competition. "One-day trial meant we reached there a day in advance and left the next day, which made our overall stay for two nights. Only the airfare cost around Rs 15000 to Rs 20000 for one way per athlete and add to it other expenses like food and accommodation," a coach, who attended the trials, along with his wards, told this daily on condition of anonymity.

It should be noted that the IWLF sent a preliminary list to the organisers that consisted of 29 lifters — 14 men and 15 women. Most of the lifters, who competed in the trials were part of the list and expecting a call-up after the competition. "Officially we have not been informed yet but we got to know the plan of not sending a team from sources. This uncertainty also troubles athletes as they are getting ready for the Youth World Championships both physically and mentally. The competition at the world-level is different and it might have been a good exposure for them. Now they have to change their approach as the next possible international event will be the continental championships," added a coach.

The trials for the Asian Youth and Junior Championships will be held on June 21 at the same venue. The list of eligible candidates for the trials contains 60 lifters and many of them in the youth category are the ones who participated in the previous trials.