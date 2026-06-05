Pragg first Indian to win Norway Chess

OSLO: R Praggnanandhaa claimed one of the biggest Classical titles of his career as he won Norway Chess on Friday night. At one point of time in the tournament, one of the most prestigious of the traditional formats in the calendar, the 20-year-old wasn't part of the leaderboard. But a sensational second half of the tournament enabled him to win the title in front of an expectant crowd at the Deichman Bjorvika.

He completed the stirring fightback thanks to a Classical win over Vincent Keymer with the white pieces on the day. It was his fourth consecutive Classical win. Coming into the 10th and final round, US' Wesley So was leading by half a point compared to the Indian (15.5 to 15). So, in theory, So was the one who controlled the fate of the tournament. But he played out a drab draw with Alireza Firouzja in a few hours.

It opened the door for Pragg, who suddenly knew that he would win the tournament as long as he won his fourth game on the bounce. He got an edge out of the opening but it wasn't decisive per the engines.