Would've loved to have some school/college friends: Pragg opens up about sometimes lonely life of an elite Indian chess player

Ever since Pragg became the world's youngest IM at that point (May 2016), he prioritised chess. Because of that, even when he was a child, he consistently skipped school to travel to tournaments worldwide. And his imposing CV meant he received invites even to a lot of elite closed tournaments.

He's truly grateful for this life he has built thanks to his sui generis talent on the board — "If I had gone to school, then I probably wouldn't be here," — but he admits to being burnt out in 2025 when he decided to criss-cross countries every other week for months on end to achieve his goal of qualifying for the Candidates. "I think at some point you are just burnt out," the 20-year-old says.

That feeling of mental exhaustion was normal for the then teen as he chased FIDE circuit points in order to make the Candidates this year. "Now, I just want to chill and enjoy some chess," he says. That sense of enjoyment — where work is passion — stopped being a thing after he looked at the number of different stamps on his passport. "I can't really say when (I felt that burn out) but at some point I was. I counted like in three months, I had travelled to seven countries (to play chess). I think it's too much for anyone. It's not like you are going there to see the place, you are going there to fight in every tournament. So, yeah, it was mentally tiring but it was me, I was the one who signed up for all of these tournaments."