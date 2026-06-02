Pragg beats Carlsen again, creates history

After 47 moves, it was level. Seconds later, the mood changed in the commentary box as experienced broadcasters couldn't keep their excitement down. The eval bar jumped from 0.0 to #7 – in simple terms, a blunder of the highest order –after Carlsen's move to Kf4. WIth just 44 seconds on the clock, his opponent had to find 48. Qd4. And Pragg found it immediately. As soon as he played it, Carlsen's already shaky body language dropped. He fiddled around with the king for two more moves but he had already realised that his king was about to be barbecued on the board.

The win moves Praggnanandhaa to third on the table with two rounds to go. However, there was further disappointment as world champion D Gukesh again lost, this time to Alireza Firouzja in another wild game.