"Honestly, don't think it's such a big win": Inside Pragg's second Classical win over Carlsen at Norway Chess

And they went. Over the next 200 minutes or so, this game oscillated like an out-of-control pendulum. The Indian was in charge and also had the advantage. Then Carlsen took control, gained an advantage and was winning. But in a truly wild endgame where both players were making moves with a minute on the clock, Praggnanandhaa prevailed to claim his second Classical win over the five-time world champion in Norway. Not many players can say that.

There is an old saying in this country. Norway Chess is a tournament where the world's best play to see who earns the right to finish second to Carlsen. It's also true because in 13 previous editions of this tournament, the 35-year-old has won seven. In 2026? He has lost two of his opening three Classical games and is walking the tightest of tightropes. Put it this way. The last time he lost two games in this tournament was in 2020. Irrespective of what happens the next week, it promises to be glorious.

But Wednesday's story mainly belongs to Pragg, one of the very few Indians to have beaten Carlsen twice in the Classical format. While the 20-year-old downplayed the win — "honestly not that big a win," he said in the mixed zone — his coach, Vaibhav Suri, was fist-pumping his way through the escalator when Pragg was being taken to the TV studios to dissect the win.

Both of them used the word 'roller-coaster' and that seems to be the perfect place to start. After the first 10 moves, Pragg had the slight advantage he wanted as well as being 30 minutes up on the clock. When the middlegame began, the World No. 16 had slightly increased his advantage but had taken his time through the maze of options he had at his disposal. So Carlsen knew he had a window of opportunity to start putting pressure on his younger opponent. That's exactly what he did after Pragg initiated the exchange of queens in the 30th move. Suddenly, it was carnage as pieces of both players were involved in a knife-fight all over the board.