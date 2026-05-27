Sitting in a wheelchair after ankle injury, Firouzja makes heads turn

OSLO: On the first three days at Norway Chess, 11 of the 12 players across both competitions have got up from their chairs at least once. In elite Classical chess, where games can last close to six hours, it's always important to have a small walk around the playing hall. If nothing else, to improve blood circulation. Most of the players here have also gone to the players' lounge to refill their coffee mugs or just have a casual look at some of the other games. Some players have also visited the confession booth, a small soundproof room where players can let out their unfiltered thoughts during games.

One of them, Alireza Firouzja, has been bound to his chair. Not because he doesn't like to take a small walk. But he can't. In the last tournament, at the Super Chess Classic in Romania, he missed a step, fell down and badly damaged his ankle. It wasn't broken but the pain was so severe his coach, Ivan Cheparinov, felt he should just rest up at home. But Firouzja, one of the most talented GMs of his generation, wanted to play. He assured the organisers that he would put himself on a wheelchair and be here.

That's exactly what the French-Iranian super GM, a player Magnus Carlsen thinks is one of the best in terms of aggression over the board, did. In fact, he's wheeled in everyday from his hotel room to the playing hall at the Deichman Bjorvika. It may be the next building but it has attracted curious onlookers who have watched him be wheeled past the lobby, on to the road and to the third floor of the library.