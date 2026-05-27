Sitting in a wheelchair after ankle injury, Firouzja makes heads turn

OSLO: On the first three days at Norway Chess, 11 of the 12 players across both competitions have got up from their chairs at least once. In elite Classical chess, where games can last close to six hours, it's always important to have a small walk around the playing hall. If nothing else, to improve blood circulation. Most of the players here have also gone to the players' lounge to refill their coffee mugs or just have a casual look at some of the other games. Some players have also visited the confession booth, a small soundproof room where players can let out their unfiltered thoughts during games.
One of them, Alireza Firouzja, has been bound to his chair. Not because he doesn't like to take a small walk. But he can't. In the last tournament, at the Super Chess Classic in Romania, he missed a step, fell down and badly damaged his ankle. It wasn't broken but the pain was so severe his coach, Ivan Cheparinov, felt he should just rest up at home. But Firouzja, one of the most talented GMs of his generation, wanted to play. He assured the organisers that he would put himself on a wheelchair and be here.
That's exactly what the French-Iranian super GM, a player Magnus Carlsen thinks is one of the best in terms of aggression over the board, did. In fact, he's wheeled in everyday from his hotel room to the playing hall at the Deichman Bjorvika. It may be the next building but it has attracted curious onlookers who have watched him be wheeled past the lobby, on to the road and to the third floor of the library.
While the onlookers have left him unbothered, the chess ecosystem in the city can't get enough of him. After the first two rounds, he's on a performance rating of over 3100 thanks to Classical wins over Magnus Carlsen and R Praggnanandhaa. With Firouzja in this format, you never really know if this is a new corner turned or the latest in a long line of stunning results followed by some frustrating results.
It's what makes 'coaching' the youngest player to breach the 2800 ratings mark a challenge. One day, he shows exactly why Carlsen may have considered defending his world championship title. But the next day? The sparks have extinguished and the dreams have died. How does Cheparinov, who has worked with Firouzja for four years now, do it? "For me, he's one of the most talented (players) I have ever seen," the Bulgarian said. "In terms of natural talent. To him, it comes very easily. It's instinctive. He's a bit special, different. Not normal. (But) may be a bit more try to take it (more) seriously. I have a feeling that sometimes, okay, he's super good... but still don't forget that he's still super young. He's only 22. I know him since he was 12. When he was 16, he was 2700."
Cheparinov is also very careful to ensure the relationship between the two stays that way. "He just needs to change a few things and it comes with time (age)." In the beginning, the Bulgarian, one of the last players to beat Javokhir Sindarov in1 a Classical match, used to tell FIrouzja what to do in a particular week, set routines and so on. But he doesn't do that anymore. "You need to understand how to talk to him. Every player is different, some players may work 10 hours and others will work 5-6 hours."
The 2759-rated World No. 8 also dabbled in fashion but he's back in the world of chess. At least for the time being. That's worth celebrating because a strong Firouzja makes the sport better.