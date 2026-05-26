Welcome to The Good Knight in Oslo — the world's first chess pub

Why a chess pub? "When I quit my job, I just knew I wanted to do something around chess," Gressli says. "I thought I could open a store with my friend (Hansen). The original idea was to sell training classes, books and chess sets. That's when another friend suggested 'a chess pub.' Because, with a pub, you could open it for at least 16 hours and not just eight to 10 hours. Five months later, we opened the place."

What really helped Gressli and Hansen was that the chess boom had already hit Norway thanks to Carlsen's first world title in 2013.

Chess and alcohol aren't natural bedfellows, but "after a few beers, Norwegians suddenly aren't as introverted," Gressli smiles. "We kind of knew that it worked at a small scale, but we were eager to see if it would work on this large scale. We have room for 100 players here. It actually works, so that's quite fun to see."

On this particular Monday, the beer isn't flowing and the till is quiet as the Open tournament demands perfect silence. On 40 tables inside the pub, chess boards are in various states of action. GMs, FMs, IMs and some untitled players are all featuring. At its peak, it can house 220 people — it has done so on many nights. It was like that when Carlsen defended the world title against Caruana in 2018, weeks after it opened. "Just people celebrating a goal in football," Gressli says. "That's how it was like when Carlsen won."

But that still explains only a part of how a chess pub in the middle of Oslo's Central Financial District managed to carve out a distinct identity. To explain the concept, Gressli dips into that well worn stereotype of Norwegians being 'introverts'. Having something to do — in this case moving a 'piece' on the board — helps fill the pauses during conversations. "There are no awkward silences," Gressli adds. "There are a lot of thematic pubs here (in Oslo). There's an arcade-based pub on the opposite side of the road. There are bowling themed pubs as well."