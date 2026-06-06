I think this is the biggest win of my career: Praggnanandhaa after Norway Chess triumph

OSLO: R Praggnanandhaa described his Norway Chess triumph as the biggest achievement of his career, emphasising that defeating some of the world's strongest players - including the great Magnus Carlsen - made the title particularly memorable.

He said the event's extraordinary strength, with one of the highest average ratings ever assembled in a tournament, added even greater weight to his victory.

Praggnanandhaa became the first Indian to win Norway Chess since the tournament's inception in 2013, capping off a landmark campaign by defeating world No.1 and seven-time champion Carlsen twice -- a rare feat against one of the game's greatest players.

His triumph came in an exceptionally strong field, with all six players in the 'Open' section rated above 2700 and Carlsen leading the pack at 2840, adding further lustre to the title.

"I think this is like (the biggest win of my career)...also stronger in terms of like average rating. I think, because you have like some 2600s (rating) in Wijk Aan Zee (Tata Steel Chess tournament). But here it's just the top players," said Praggnanandhaa after his final-round win over Vincent Keymer, which took him to 18 points and held off challenges from USA's Wesley So and France's Alireza Firouzja.

"So, yeah, winning this is more special and also like adding to it, Magnus was there...also winning four (games) in a row. So, certainly this will come like top," said Praggnanandhaa, whose previous biggest triumph came at the 2025 Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk Aan Zee, Netherlands.