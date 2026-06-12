Before Olympic glory, there was Jaspal Rana: Indian shooting loses its first star

NEW DELHI: A prodigy on the shooting range, a maverick off it and an unapologetically obsessed coach, who could identify young talent with awe-inspiring accuracy.

Jaspal Rana was arguably the first marksman to capture India's imagination before the sport came of age.

Rana breathed his last at a relatively young age of 49 after battling cardiac issues that came to fore while he was flying back from Munich to Delhi, requiring urgent hospitalisation some days ago.

Rana, who was born in Uttarkashi, was more than a champion shooter.

He was the face of a sporting revolution.

Long before India emerged as a global force in shooting, a teenaged Rana inspired a generation with his fearless performances on the international stage, becoming one of the first stars of a sport that was then largely unknown to the cricket-mad public in India.

His rise mirrored the rise of Indian shooting itself, and for many, the two stories became inseparable.

The image remains etched in Indian sporting memory -- a teenaged Rana, fresh from his exploits at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, being carried on his father's shoulders through a sea of admirers.

At a time when shooting occupied little space in the national sports discourse, the young champion had become an unlikely hero.

That homecoming was not merely a celebration of medals won, it marked the arrival of a man who would go on to shape the destiny of Indian shooting both as a champion and a coach.

That success transformed the fortunes of the Rana family but more significantly, it brought to fore shooting's potential as a medal-yielding sport for India.