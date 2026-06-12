Jaspal Rana's passing is a profound loss to Indian sports: PM Modi, Bindra lead tributes

DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the sporting world in mourning the untimely demise of renowned Indian shooter and coach Jaspal Rana, describing his passing as "a profound loss to the nation."

Rana, 49, who brought laurels to the country through his achievements as an elite shooter and later played a key role in nurturing young talent as a coach, died due to complications related to heart.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports," PM Modi wrote on X.

"He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting. Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication.

"His unwavering commitment to excellence, discipline and service to the sporting world earned him immense admiration. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire sporting fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister added.