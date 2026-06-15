Wrestler Rohini cuts off hair to shed weight, qualifies for U17 World Championships

CHENNAI: The enormity of the situation might be different but for a few minutes 16-year-old Rohini Khanu Devba would have felt what wrestler Vinesh Phogat experienced after returning 100 grams overweight ahead of her 50kg final bout at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Vinesh did her best to make the weight but it didn't help and was disqualified, robbing her of a historic Olympic medal.

For Rohini, a place in the national team for the U17 World Championships was at stake but exactly like Vinesh her weight was 100 grams above the permissible limits. She had enrolled to compete in the 36kg-40kg weight category at the selection trials held at Sonepat, Haryana on Monday to pick the team for the worlds scheduled to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan from July 27 to August 2. Daughter of a herdsman from Maharashtra, Rohini didn't want to miss the opportunity and requested her coach to chop off her hair with scissors to shed the extra ounces.

Fortunately for her, she not only made the weight but also won the trials to make it to the Indian squad. "There was no way she was going to miss the event because of 100 grams. She decided in a few minutes and we cut off her hair," Sandeep Patil, who has been coaching Rohini since 2021 at his NIS Wrestling Centre, Donawade (Kolhapur). Rohini fought four bouts including the final where she defeated Vanshika from Haryana to book her place in the team.

The wrestler from Pattan Kodoli village of Kolhapur district has already won a gold (33kg) and a silver medal (36kg) at the U15 Asian Championships in 2024 and 2025 respectively but she never competed at the Worlds and is desperate to add a medal to her trophy cabinet from the prestigious championships.

"Her father is from the Dhangar community. Like other members from his community, Rohini's father Khanu Devba grazes goats and roams from one village to another for months. He has four children (three daughters and a son) and Rohini is the eldest. The village is known for wrestling and Rohini started off by training under a local coach before winning the district trials and moving to my academy," added the coach.