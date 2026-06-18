With eyes on Commonwealth and Asian Games, Neeraj set for Doha return

CHENNAI: Days before Doha Diamond League, there were speculations whether Neeraj Chopra would be part of the competition on Friday evening. The first teaser did not mention his name but had the latest sensation from Sri Lanka Rumesh Pathirage and a host of others including Anderson Peters of Granada and Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago. The javelin throw line-up seemed to be missing a name.

Neeraj has not competed since the World Championships in Tokyo last year and has been nursing injuries since. Training in Olympic Training Centre in Bienne (Switzerland), the Tokyo Olympic champion and double Olympic medallist kept a very low profile in the lead up to his season opener. The 29-year-old javelin thrower changed his coach Jan Zelezny and has gone back to Indian coach Jai Chaudhary, who had seen him compete since his early days. He has decided to train on his own.

However, Neeraj revealed that he had always targeted Doha DL but was not sure until the last moment. He confessed as much during the press conference on Thursday. He said that he was in touch with Doha DL and had asked them if he could finalise his name in the last moment, a week ahead of the competition and that was the reason why his name featured recently.

However, for Neeraj, the focus would be to remain fit and throw well in the season opener. He would face tough competition from Rumesh, who is the world leader with a throw of 92.62m. Though Peters is second in the SB column, his distance is a modest 86.08m.

Neeraj also revealed that he had to delay his season because of injuries and he started throwing only one and half months ago. He spoke about the Tokyo world championships where he finished eighth saying it was a bad decision to compete with an injury. "I had some injury last year before Tokyo," he said. "I competed and that was not a good decision because I knew I was injured. That was my last competition."